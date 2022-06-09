Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.64% of MoneyGram International worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

