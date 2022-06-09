Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 111,619 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,619 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

