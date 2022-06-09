Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,912 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.91.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

