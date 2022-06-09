OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 184.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Barclays increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of OGE opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

