Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 75,800 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

