Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.56% of Unitil worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Unitil during the third quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

