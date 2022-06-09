Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Tivity Health worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

