Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 28,496.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

