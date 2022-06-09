Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.