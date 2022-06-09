Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,232 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of Otter Tail worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

