Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

