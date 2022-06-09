The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

MAC opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

