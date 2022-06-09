Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Extreme Networks worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 157,181 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

