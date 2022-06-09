Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Position Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,024 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.84% of Redwood Trust worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 191,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 935,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

