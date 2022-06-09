Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 437,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

