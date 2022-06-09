Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Position Lessened by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $456.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

