Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

