Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 122,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of Ambac Financial Group worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $162,245. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBC opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

