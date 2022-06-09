Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 1,900 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.