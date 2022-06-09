250,000 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Silgan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

