Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 20,900 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

ASAN opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

