Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 351.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.