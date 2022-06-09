Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $10.59 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

