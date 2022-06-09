LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

