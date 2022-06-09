Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.10. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.