Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 222,300 TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of TDCX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. TDCX Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05).

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

