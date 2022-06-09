Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 8,157 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

