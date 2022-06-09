Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.90

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 16856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,448 shares of company stock valued at $11,915,226. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

