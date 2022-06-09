Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.64. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The company has a market cap of $693.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 974.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

