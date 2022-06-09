Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

