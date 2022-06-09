Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $320.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.07), with a volume of 27641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394.56. The firm has a market cap of £274.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58.

In other news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.76), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,323.81).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

