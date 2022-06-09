Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 40,999 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 957.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $149,271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,550,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,519,000 after buying an additional 392,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,216,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,311 shares of company stock valued at $64,397,385. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

