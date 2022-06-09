Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218,995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.52.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.