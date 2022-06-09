Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 135,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

