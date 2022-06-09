Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 45,200 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
VT opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $109.39.
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
