Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 45,200 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.