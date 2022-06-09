Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.72% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

