Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,755 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

