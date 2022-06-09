D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,852 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,130,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 926,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,655,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

