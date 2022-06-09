Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $5.05 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.60.

Boston Beer stock opened at $332.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.08 and a 52-week high of $1,097.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.