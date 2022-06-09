D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 7,688.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 974,702 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of MGIC Investment worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.99 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

