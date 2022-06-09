D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $14.84 Million Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period.

XENE opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

