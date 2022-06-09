Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $8,782,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Okta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Okta by 33.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.08. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

