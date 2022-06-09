Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $304.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,647 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

