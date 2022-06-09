Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,228 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

