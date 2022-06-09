Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.68.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

