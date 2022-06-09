D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,344 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,311 shares of company stock valued at $64,397,385 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

