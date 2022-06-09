Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Graco worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 113,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

