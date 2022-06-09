iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.