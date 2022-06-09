Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

