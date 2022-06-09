Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 246,400 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 55.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 111,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

